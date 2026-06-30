Armed suspect barricade closes busy road in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement activity has closed Kelly Mill Road between Johnson Road and Barrett Downs Drive.

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Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to avoid the area.

The sheriff’s office tells us they are working an armed barricaded subject.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest on this breaking story.

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