Man barricades himself inside Douglas County home, SWAT on scene

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an ongoing barricade situation in a Villa Rica neighborhood.

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According to Villa Rica police, a man barricaded himself inside a home in the Liberty Pointe subdivision off Connors Road.

This is a developing story. News Chopper2 is headed to the scene. We’ll bring you the latest details beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m.

Authorities said the incident began around 9:12 a.m. Authorities have not released details about what led up to the situation or whether anyone else is inside the home.

SWAT, Douglas County and Carroll County Sheriff’s Offices are on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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