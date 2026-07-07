Most Wanted suspect caught when police chase ends in fiery crash

ATLANTA — A murder suspect once considered one of Atlanta’s Most Wanted fugitives is out of the hospital and in jail after a police chase ended in a fiery crash.

Vincent Steele, 19, faces a vehicular homicide charge after the crash, in addition to being wanted in connection with a 2024 murder.

Police said Steele was trying to run from officers after breaking into cars when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole, killing his passenger.

He had critical injuries and has spent months getting treatment in a hospital.

He’s spending his first full night in Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.

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