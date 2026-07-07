5 hurt after car speeding away from police crashes into MARTA bus

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a suspect’s car sped away from officers on James Jackson Pkwy. NW.

Shortly after, the car crashed into the front of a MARTA bus at Etheridge Dr. NW and Hightower Rd NW.

Channel 2 Action News found the MARTA bus with a shattered front windshield about to be towed away.

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MARTA police say 10 people were on board the bus. Five of them, including the driver, said they were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Atlanta police say none of the injuries were critical.

The uninjured passengers were picked up by another bus and taken to their destination.

It’s unclear if those in the suspect car were taken into custody.

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