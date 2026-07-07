See a spotted lanternfly? UGA says take a photo, then kill it

GEORGIA — An invasive insect capable of damaging dozens of plant species is spreading in Georgia, and researchers are asking residents to help track its movement.

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The insect is known to feed on more than 70 species of plants, including hardwood trees, roses, grapes and peaches, one of Georgia’s most important crops. Experts warn damage to fruit crops could impact supply and potentially increase costs.

“They suck the juice from the trees and they can weaken the trees,” said Dr. Shimat Villanasery Joseph, a University of Georgia entomologist.

According to UGA, the spotted lanternfly was first detected in Georgia in 2024 in Fulton County. Researchers say the insect has since been found in DeKalb and Cobb counties.

The Georgia Invasive Species Task Force has created an online reporting system where residents can submit sightings of the insect. Researchers say public reports are critical as they work to better understand how the pest is spreading throughout the state.

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If residents encounter a spotted lanternfly, UGA recommends taking a photo of the insect before killing it and reporting the sighting.

“Squish them, stomp them, kill like those masses so we can reduce the spread or population,” Joseph said.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi spoke with researchers about the growing concern.

Researchers say adult spotted lanternflies typically begin appearing in mid-June. The insects do not fly well and are more likely to hop from plant to plant while feeding.

The insects remain active through November. Female lanternflies lay egg masses and cover them with a gray, mud-like substance that helps them survive through the winter.

Researchers say they still do not fully understand the insect’s lifecycle in Georgia because it has not been in the region long enough to study extensively.

That uncertainty, they say, makes public reporting even more important.

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