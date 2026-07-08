Motorcyclist dead, another man charged with racing him, going nearly 90 mph during rush hour

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of racing on a busy Cobb County road is under arrest after police say the man he was racing died.

Police say Antavious Waller and the man who died were going nearly 90 miles an hour on Macland Road two months ago.

A man also told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that his 68-year-old wife was injured in the process. He said she suffered a broken nose, two black eyes and other injuries.

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He said that a nurse who witnessed the crash jumped in to help even before medics arrived.

Police say she was in an SUV and had no time to escape the racing car and motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist ended up colliding with a SUV that was turning," Sgt. Eric Smith with Cobb County police said. "[They were] approximately 87, which that stretch of roadway the speed limit is 55, so they were 30 miles over the speed limit.”

They say the motorcyclist landed on the woman’s windshield.

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Waller is charged with homicide by vehicle, speeding, racing and reckless driving.

“Do not treat the roadway as racetrack or a speedway. We have posted speed limits for a reason. Other motorists don’t have the opportunity to properly react,” said Sgt. Smith.

The victim and her husband declined to be interviewed after speaking with their attorney.

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