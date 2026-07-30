School bus driver admits to having sex on the bus with another driver, testimony shows

Gwinnett County Public Schools has reopened an investigation after court records obtained by Channel 2 Action News revealed a school bus driver admitted under oath to having sex with another district bus driver while on the clock and on a county school bus.

What the other driver says, LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Several Gwinnett County bus drivers, who asked not to be identified because they fear retaliation, told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln they were aware of allegations involving two of their coworkers. They said district officials were provided what one driver described as “stone-cold evidence.”

Emails obtained by Channel 2 show the district investigated the allegations in 2025.

Channel 2 also obtained transcripts from domestic court proceedings in which the male bus driver acknowledged having a sexual relationship with a fellow Gwinnett County school bus driver.

During testimony, an attorney asked the driver, “Some of the sexual acts actually took place at the workplace on the bus, correct?”

The driver responded, “Yes.”

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