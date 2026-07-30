Suspect arrested after milkshake thrown at Powder Springs Dairy Queen

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — The Powder Springs Police Department arrested Gregory Jackson after he was caught on camera throwing a milkshake at a Dairy Queen employee in Cobb County. Criminal charges are currently pending against the individual following an investigation into the assault.

The incident occurred at the Dairy Queen restaurant located on Austell Powder Springs Road. Video from the scene shows Jackson throwing a drink and a cup at a staff member before speeding away from the business.

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Dairy Queen officials stated the company worked closely with law enforcement to assist in the identification of the suspect. The Powder Springs Police Department noted that detectives began investigating the case immediately after the incident was reported.

Police issued a public statement addressing the nature of the confrontation and providing guidance on how customers should handle disputes. While acknowledging that customers may feel frustrated or have issues with their orders, the department emphasized that physical violence is never an acceptable response.

“It’s okay to be frustrated,” the Powder Springs Police Department stated. “It’s okay to ask for a manager. It’s okay to request your order be fixed. It’s never okay to assault someone who is simply doing their job.”

Dairy Queen responded to the arrest by commenting on the Powder Springs Police Department’s social media post:

“We are incredibly grateful for the quick response, professionalism, and hard work of the officers who helped identify and locate the individual who assaulted one of our managers. We always take the safety of our staff seriously and your department has always been there to assist when we most need you!!”

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