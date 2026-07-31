Atlanta

Falcons coach’s wife loses battle with cancer

By Alex Jones, WSBTV.com
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 04: Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the first half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Alex Jones, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have announced the death of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s wife.

Cristina Ulbrich lost her “courageous battle with cancer,” the organization announced on Thursday.

Comments from Falcons fans across the country poured in for the Ulbrich family.

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“Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community,” they wrote in a statement.

Funeral plans have not been announced.

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