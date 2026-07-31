Falcons coach’s wife loses battle with cancer

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have announced the death of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s wife.

Cristina Ulbrich lost her “courageous battle with cancer,” the organization announced on Thursday.

Comments from Falcons fans across the country poured in for the Ulbrich family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Cristina was a devoted wife, mother, and friend whose strength, grace, and resilience touched all who knew her. She was a constant source of love and support to Jeff, their family, and the broader Falcons community,” they wrote in a statement.

Funeral plans have not been announced.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group