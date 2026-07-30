Habitat for Humanity to close ReStore after ‘many years of serving our community’

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Habitat for humanity facility in north Georgia is about to close permanently.

Habitat for Humanity said they were closing their Hall County ReStore location after years of donations, shoppers and volunteer support.

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“After many years of serving our community through the Habitat ReStore, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our ReStore. This decision was not made lightly,” the organization said in a statement.

With the ReStore closing, Habitat for Humanity of Hall County said it is not closing with it and will remain active in the county.

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The non-profit thanked the community for its support of the group’s mission to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.

With the Hall County ReStore closed, Habitat for Humanity said it would be investing more heavily into:

Building safe, affordable homes for local families

Providing homeowner and financial education

Expanding the Aging in Place program to help seniors stay in their own homes

Creating more volunteer and community opportunities

“Our mission has always been about people, and that mission remains stronger than ever. This transition allows us to focus our time, energy, and resources on serving more families and creating an even greater impact throughout Hall County,” the organization said.

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