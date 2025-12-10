Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend urges Trump to reconsider criticizing her, chooses side

ATLANTA — Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend is urging President Donald Trump to scale back the attacks on her following a bitter social media back-and-forth that ended with Greene announcing she would resign from office effective Jan. 5.

Greene is currently in a relationship with Brian Glenn, who is a reporter for pro-Trump network Real America’s Voice.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Glenn urged the president to reconsider his attacks on Greene where he has called her a “traitor.”

“Like, what are you talking about, man? She’s one of your biggest supporters,” Glenn told the newspaper. “She differs on a couple of issues, but she’s still in your camp. She never left your camp!”

Greene came under fire from Trump after she criticized him for his stance on files related to Jeffrey Epstein, along with foreign policy and health care.

Trump branded her a “traitor” and “wacky” and said he would endorse a challenger against her when she ran for reelection next year.

That’s when she announced she would resign from her seat.

Greene said she refused to put her family through what would likely be a brutal reelection bid, and that she refused to be a “battered wife.”

“I’m like the little divorced kid in the middle!” Glenn told the newspaper on Tuesday.

Glenn first met Greene in 2022 when both were married to other people. Following their divorces, Greene and Glenn started dating in 2023, according to the Daily Beast.

Glenn said what really brought the two of them together was their love for Trump and his campaign.

“We both, 100 percent, were like, ‘This is the guy,’” Glenn said. “It was like, ‘You’re doing what you do in Congress. And I’m doing what I’m doing in the media.’”

Regardless of the rift, Glenn said he has chosen a side.

“I gotta go with ‘Mom’ here,” he said.

Glenn told the newspaper that he is giving up his White House correspondent job to follow her here to Georgia, where the Real America’s Voice network is building him a new studio.

