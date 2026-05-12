Woman dead, 2 others critically injured in head-on crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly crash on Monday night.

Officers were called to Glenwood Road and Hollyhock Terrace just after 6 p.m.

Investigators say a driver on Glenwood Road crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head-on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The female passenger of the car that was hit died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The two drivers were critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There is no word on their current conditions.

Police have not released details on what led up to the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group