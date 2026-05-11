Delta worker who died at Orlando airport spent most of his life with the airline

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family and friends have identified the man killed when a towing vehicle hit the passenger bridge at the Orlando International Airport.

Channel 2’s sister station, WFTV in Orlando, spoke with family who identified the Delta Air Lines worker as Daniel Maldonado, 49.

They say Maldonado, known as Danny, worked for Delta for 30 years, since he was 19. He was a father of three sons.

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An FAA spokesperson confirmed with WFTV that Maldonado died after an aircraft towing vehicle, known as a “tug,” struck a passenger boarding bridge.

“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of a team member while on the job at Orlando International Airport on the evening of May 7,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “We are focused on extending our full support to family and taking care of our Orlando team during this difficult time.”

The airline is working with local authorities as a full investigation continues.

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