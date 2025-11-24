Is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat up for grabs now? Here’s what strategists are saying

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shook the political world on Friday evening when she announced that she would be resigning her position effective Jan. 5.

Greene represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. A special election will now take place to decide who will replace her.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with strategists on both sides of the aisle to get their take on what happens next.

“You know, there are only a couple of members of Congress who have national name ID. She probably has higher name ID than the Speaker of the House,” Republican strategist Brian Robinson said.

While many people believe Greene’s video announcing her resignation on Friday is part of a calculated political strategy, Robinson believes she just may need a break from political toxicity.

“I don’t think that there’s a grand plan. I think that she’s gonna take a step back and give some serious thought to the next steps, and the next step may just be, you know, spending time with grandbabies,” Robinson said.

Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson said he believes Greene isn’t done with politics, and that she just may be thinking about running for governor, the Senate or something bigger

“I think Congresswoman Taylor Greene is reading tea leaves in Georgia and that is that a lot of Republicans are having buyer’s remorse,” Johnson said. “I think the Congresswoman is still a very MAGA conservative.”

Another strategist Fernandes spoke with said, despite the fact that her area is generally solidly red, Greene’s seat will be up for grabs for Democrats.

Whoever decides to run will be facing several elections following the special election to fill the vacant seat.

