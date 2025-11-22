Pres. Trump says he wouldn’t return ‘traitor’ Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘never-ending’ phone calls

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is firing back at former political ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s decision to resign from the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Friday night, the congresswoman posted on social media accounts that she has decided to resign from her Congressional seat in January.

Greene was a longtime supporter of President Trump, but recently pivoted to criticizing the president, leading to a public, online feud with him.

Now, the president is responding to her announcement, referring to her as “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown.”

He posted on Truth Social that her poll numbers were plummeting and she didn’t want to face a challenger whom he endorsed in her reelection campaign next year because she would lose.

Pres. Trump also commented that because he “refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls,” Greene “went BAD.”

In a more than 10-minute video posted online, Greene explained her decision and said she’s “always been despised in Washington, D.C., and just never fit in.”

“I love my family way too much, and I do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president that we all fought for,” she said.

“Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!” the president ended his statement.

