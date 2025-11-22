Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation in January

ATLANTA — Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Trump loyalist-turned critic, says she is resigning from Congress in January.

This comes about 1 week after a public, online feud with President Donald Trump.

Greene posted a video and statement on her Twitter account, making the announcement.

Greene posted a video and statement on her Twitter account, making the announcement.

In a more than 10-minute video posted online, Greene explained her decision and said she’s “always been despised in Washington, D.C., and just never fit in.”

“No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American, man or woman, the debt goes higher. Corporate and global interests remain Washington’s sweethearts,” Greene said.

Greene’s resignation followed a public fallout with Trump in recent months, as the congresswoman criticized him for his stance on files related to Jeffrey Epstein, along with foreign policy and health care.

Trump branded her a “traitor” and “wacky” and said he would endorse a challenger against her when she ran for reelection next year.

“My poor father and my poor mother. It was way too much for all of us. Through it all, I never changed or went back on my campaign promises and only disagreed in a few areas,” Greene said. “My voting record has been solidly with my party and the president. Loyalty should be a two-way street, and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interests, because our job title is literally representative. America first should mean America first and only Americans first.

Greene said she knows what’s coming down the road and said she won’t put her family through it.

“I love my family way too much, and I do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president that we all fought for only to fight and win my election, while Republicans will likely lose the midterms and in turn, be expected to defend the president against impeachment after he hatefully dumped 10s of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me,” Greene said.

“I’m going back to the people that I love, to the to the to live my life to the fullest as I always have, and I look forward to a new path ahead,” Greene continued.

She said her last day would be Jan. 5, 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

