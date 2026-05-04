5-year-old ejected, dies in Carroll County rollover wreck, GSP says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old child died after being ejected from a vehicle in a Carroll County rollover crash on Saturday, Georgia State Patrol reported.

Charges are pending the investigation’s outcome, the GSP said.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash on Shady Grove Road at 5 p.m. Investigators said a Toyota 4 Runner was going north on Shady Grove Road and failed to stay on the road while negotiating a curve.

GSP said the driver attempted to correct and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over, and the 5-year-old was thrown from the vehicle.

The child died at the scene.

Another passenger and the driver were also hurt but refused medical attention.

The investigation into the wreck continues, GSP said.

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