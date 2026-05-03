Cobb Co. SWAT responds to incident in East Cobb

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a busy Sunday afternoon in East Cobb County for police as officers and SWAT respond to reports of shots fired.

Cobb County police say officers from Precinct 4 responded to calls from residents that shots were being fired from a home on Vandiver Drive near Rainwater Drive.

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Police did not say who the shots were fired at, but out of an abundance of caution, the SWAT team was activated for the incident.

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A Channel 2 News crew is on the way to the scene and we will bring you updates both on this website and Channel 2 Action News at 6.

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The Cobb Police SWAT team is on scene of an incident after Precinct 4 officers advised shots were fired from a residence in the area of Vandiver Drive near Rainwater Drive.

This is the information available at this time. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

Good Afternoon,

We are starting to get calls from people in East Cobb Co. saying Police and Sheriff’s officers and SWAT may be out on some sort of scene on or near Vandiver Drive near Sandy Plains Road.

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