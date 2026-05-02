Argument over debit card led to Georgia woman being set on fire, deputies say

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after authorities say a woman suffered serious burns during an altercation.

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Jones County deputies said they are investigating an incident that happened on April 24. Investigators said they were not notified about the case until the following week, when multiple people came forward with information about what allegedly happened at a home on Fox Road.

During the investigation, authorities learned the victim and suspect, identified as Roger Evans, were arguing and Evans allegedly used the victim’s debit card without permission.

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Witnesses told investigators that gasoline was thrown on the woman during the argument before she caught fire inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was initially taken by private vehicle to Piedmont Hospital before being transferred to the burn center in Augusta for treatment of her injuries.

Evans was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The JCSO says the investigation remains ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.

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