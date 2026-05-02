Rep. David Scott: Mourners gather for funeral of former U.S. Congressman

ATLANTA — Family, friends and community members will gather to honor the life of U.S. Rep. David Scott at his funeral service. Scott died on April 22 at the age of 80. He represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District since 2003.

Scott’s homegoing service will be at 11 a.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church on Cascade Road in Atlanta. Watch a live feed of the service below:

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Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to allow Scott’s body to lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol rotunda.

Atlanta’s current mayor and two former mayors spoke at the service held at the Capitol on Friday.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called Scott an icon. A political giant known for serving his constituents. Bringing his health and job fairs to the community. “More than 50 years of service. That is a powerful legacy.”

Ambassador Young said he has known Scott more than 50 years: “And I’ve known him only as a loving father, As a grateful brother and servant.”

“Please join us as we celebrate the life, service and enduring legacy of Congressman David Scott. All are welcome,” his office said.

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Scott, a native of South Carolina, first got involved in Georgia politics when he joined Andrew Young’s congressional campaign in 1972.

By 1974, he decided to run for a position himself and was elected to the Georgia House, where he served as a representative from 1975 to 1982. Scott was then elected to the Georgia Senate, where he served from 1983 to 2002.

In 2002, Scott was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Georgia’s 13th District, which now covers parts of Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton, and Rockdale counties.

Throughout his time in Congress, Scott served as chair of the Agriculture Committee, was a senior member of the Financial Services Committee and was a member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Scott qualified for re-election in March. His name will remain on the ballot; however, any votes for Scott will not be included in the final tally, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

A special election will be held July 28 to fill Scott’s seat in Congress.

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