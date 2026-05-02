Major airlines rush to help Spirit passengers left stranded

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Spirit Airlines has officially begun winding down operations and canceled all flights effective immediately, leaving thousands of travelers scrambling to make alternate plans.

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Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is at the airport speaking with passengers for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

In a statement released Friday, Spirit Aviation Holdings, the parent company of Spirit Airlines, said the shutdown follows months of restructuring efforts aimed at saving the low-cost carrier from mounting financial pressure.

Company leaders said rising oil prices and ongoing financial challenges ultimately forced the airline to cease operations.

“This is tremendously disappointing and not the outcome any of us wanted,” Spirit President and CEO Dave Davis said in a statement.

Spirit officials said all flights have been canceled and passengers should not go to the airport. The airline said customers who purchased tickets with a credit or debit card will automatically receive refunds to their original form of payment. Travelers who booked through third-party agencies are being told to contact those companies directly.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport also issued a travel alert warning Spirit passengers not to come to the airport because there are no departing or arriving Spirit flights and no on-site customer service available.

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The airport directed travelers to Spirit’s restructuring website for additional information about refunds and the shutdown process.

Meanwhile, several major airlines are stepping in to help stranded travelers.

Delta Air Lines announced it is offering reduced “rescue fares” for customers impacted by Spirit’s shutdown over the next five days. Delta said the discounted, nonrefundable fares are available in domestic markets where Spirit previously operated, including flights through Delta hub cities and select routes to Latin America.

The airline said travelers can find available options directly through Delta’s website.

Southwest Airlines also announced special assistance for affected travelers. Southwest said customers with Spirit reservations can access special fares at Southwest ticket counters at their departure airport on eligible routes through Wednesday night.

Spirit Airlines had operated for more than 30 years and had become known for offering low-cost airfare options across the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

The company said additional compensation involving vouchers, travel credits and Free Spirit loyalty points will be handled later through the bankruptcy process.

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