Georgia father, son arrested after drive-by shooting linked to ‘prank’ threats, sheriff says

Authorities in northeast Georgia say a series of threatening prank calls and text messages escalated into a shooting that led to multiple arrests, including a father and his son.

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Stephens County deputies responded to a home on Tower Road in Martin around 12:26 a.m. Monday, after receiving reports of threats involving a boy.

Authorities said Franklin County deputies were notified that Daniel Wilbanks,36, of Martin, was allegedly headed to the home to confront the boy.

When deputies arrived, the boy told investigators he had been part of a group text thread where multiple people allegedly threatened to come to his home and kill him. Authorities said a vehicle later approached the home, and gunfire was exchanged between the people inside the vehicle and the boy.

During the investigation, deputies recovered a spent shotgun shell and several spent 9 mm shell casings near the scene. Investigators said the evidence matched a gun later found at Wilbanks’ home in Franklin County.

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Deputies identified Daniel Wilbanks and his 17-year-old son, Malaki Wilbanks, as suspects in the alleged drive-by shooting. Investigators also said they found digital evidence containing threatening messages at the Wilbanks home.

Later Monday, investigators re-interviewed the boy involved in the shooting and said inconsistencies in his statement led to his arrest. The boy was taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center on complaints of aggravated assault and criminal property damage.

On Tuesday, Franklin County deputies arrested Daniel and Malaki Wilbanks on warrants from Stephens County. Both were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities said the father and son appeared before a Stephens County magistrate judge and were each released on $25,000 bond Wednesday.

Sheriff Rusty Fulbright said the incident is part of a growing trend involving threatening prank calls and messages.

“When you make threats to do physical harm, it becomes more than a prank – it becomes illegal,” Fulbright said. “We will take every step necessary to protect our community from this reckless and life-threatening behavior.”

Investigators said the case remains active and additional charges could be filed against other people connected to the threatening messages.

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