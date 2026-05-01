Longtime lawmaker David Scott mourned in state Capitol service

ATLANTA — Hundreds paid their respects to a congressman who served in elected office more than 50 years. It was a celebration of life for U.S. Rep. David Scott.

Atlanta’s current mayor and two former mayors spoke at the service held at the Capitol on Friday.

People who say Scott answered their call for help also attended the service.

“We all loved him so much,” said Batoon Zamani with the organization Iranian American Community of Georgia

Scott spent more than half of his life serving others.

“He’s such an icon and a giant. And a fighter,” Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander said.

Scott’s body was lain in state in the Capitol rotunda Friday.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called Scott an icon. A political giant known for serving his constituents. Bringing his health and job fairs to the community. “More than 50 years of service. That is a powerful legacy.”

It was a somber occasion as an honor guard transported Scott’s flag-draped casket inside the Capitol.

Once there, those gathered also heard from people like former mayors Bill Campbell and Andy Young.

Ambassador Young said he has known Scott more than 50 years: “And I’ve known him only as a loving father, As a grateful brother and servant.”

Scott served in the state house and senate before moving on to represent the 13th Congressional District.

People who came to say goodbye say he wasn’t just a politician. They say he was someone who cared.

“He was always supporting all of our cause. We lost a very good friend,” Zamani said.

Scott died April 22. He was 80 years old.

His homegoing service is Saturday, May 2, 11 a.m., at Elizabeth Baptist Church.

A special election will be held July 28 to fill Scott’s seat in Congress.

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