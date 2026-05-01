‘Tears to my eyes’: Teen shot as bullets pierce Flowery Branch home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was shot and a family’s home was riddled with bullets early Monday morning in Flowery Branch, according to police.

Hakeem Rowe said his wife and three children were asleep inside when the gunfire started before sunrise. One bullet came through the front window. Others tore through walls and shattered the bathroom mirror. His 16-year-old son was hit in the arm. His 9-year-old son was asleep on the couch.

“It brings tears to my eyes every time I talk about it,” Rowe said. “My son could have been killed in the house. A 9-year-old vulnerable sleep on the couch.”

Flowery Branch police said the teenager was treated at the hospital and released. No one has been arrested.

Rowe said detectives told him they have leads and images of the people inside a vehicle.

“We was woken up to gunshots coming through my house, through the window here,” Rowe said. “It went through the front of the house and damn there it went all the way through the house.”

Rowe said he has no idea who targeted his home or why. He has older children, including an 18-year-old, and he believes someone that age is behind the shooting.

The father said he goes to work and comes straight home, and he wants other parents to pay closer attention to what their kids are doing when they leave the house because families inside pay the price.

He plans to get his children into therapy and said the experience has shaken his entire family.

“This is the most vulnerable place you can be,” Rowe said. “It’s in your home. You’re not even ready for it.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Rowe family.

Flowery Branch police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and ask anyone with information to call the department at 770-967-6336.

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