VIDEO: Suspect slipped cuffs, hid in clothing rack after escape in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man accused of multiple family violence charges was arrested after deputies say he slipped out of his handcuffs, escaped from a patrol car, and tried to hide inside a store’s clothing rack.

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The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the incident.

According to deputies, Joshua Pierce, 23, was arrested on March 5 on several charges, including aggravated assault-family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping-family violence, simple battery, escape, and obstruction of law enforcement.

Authorities said Pierce was being transported to jail when he managed to slip out of his handcuffs while inside the patrol vehicle.

Deputies say Pierce then used an open window to unlock the squad car door and open it before taking off on foot.

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A deputy chased Pierce into a nearby store, where authorities say he was eventually found hiding inside a rack of clothes.

The sheriff’s office poked fun at the failed escape in a Facebook post, writing: “This silly goose. After roughhousing with his old lady, he tried to get away. Well, he almost did. Gotta be quicker than that.”

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows deputies quickly tracking Pierce down and taking him back into custody.

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