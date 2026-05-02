North Georgia sergeant dies after medical emergency while on duty

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of its longtime deputies after officials say he suffered a medical emergency and died while on duty Friday.

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Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams announced the sudden passing of Sgt. John Johnson on May 1.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson served with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

He began his law enforcement career as a patrol deputy before later becoming an investigator. For the past decade, Johnson had been assigned to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as a Drug Task Force Agent.

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Sheriff Williams described Johnson as a valued employee and close friend to many within the department.

“I ask that the citizens join me in praying for his wife and children as they deal with the immense loss of a husband and father,” Williams said in a statement.

“John was a valued employee and a friend to many in this office. We mourn the loss of one of our own, and we want his family to know that we are here for them during this heartbreaking time.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

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