Trump says Marjorie Taylor Greene has ‘lost her way’ for criticizing him

President Donald Trump criticized Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, stating she had “lost her way” after she suggested he was overly focused on foreign affairs instead of addressing inflation.

The disagreement highlights a challenge within Trump’s coalition following recent elections in New Jersey and Virginia, where voters showed concern over the cost of living.

Trump, who is emphasizing foreign policy in his second term, defended his approach, claiming he has already addressed high prices.

“I don’t know what happened to Marjorie, nice woman,” Trump said, expressing surprise at Greene’s comments. “She’s lost her way, I think.”

Greene, a staunch Trump supporter, has said the president’s focus on foreign leaders was not helping Americans with their economic struggles.

Greene criticized Trump’s emphasis on foreign affairs, saying it was not reducing the cost of living or addressing issues like health insurance premiums that affect vulnerable populations. She argued that the president should prioritize domestic economic concerns.

“It’s not reducing the cost of living,” Greene said. “It’s doing nothing about health insurance premiums. It’s doing nothing to solve the problems that are really plaguing vulnerable segments of our population, especially young people.”

Trump, however, sees the presidency as requiring a global focus to prevent potential conflicts. He attributed the inflation problem to his predecessor, Joe Biden, and noted that inflation rates had eased due to Federal Reserve actions and improved supply chains.

Despite Trump’s claims of progress, inflation has reaccelerated since he implemented tariffs, with the consumer price index rising from 2.3% in April to 3% in September.

Trump remains optimistic, predicting further decreases in inflation rates and energy prices.

Gasoline prices have decreased since Biden’s presidency, but AAA reported only a slight drop from the previous year, with the average price at $3.07 per gallon.

