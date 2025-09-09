Marjorie Taylor Greene gets rare praise on ‘The View’ for fighting for Epstein victims

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got some rare praise from the hosts of ABC’s The View on Tuesday.

The panel was discussing how Greene and other right-wing congresswomen have come forward to join the call for transparency over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Last week, Greene met with some of Epstein’s victims and stood by them as they held a press conference on Capitol Hill calling for the release of all the files tied to the case.

“If they want to give me a list, I will walk in that Capitol on the House floor and I’ll say every damn name that abused these women,” Greene said. “I can do that for them, and I’d be proud to do it.”

During Tuesday’s roundtable, Joy Behar switched the conversation to the Republican representatives who are going against President Trump to call for the release of the files.

“Wasn’t it sort of heartening to see Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert sticking up for the Epstein victims?” Behar said. “I was happy to see that. I’m usually not on their side. There they were, because they are women, and they care. And good for them.”

“I applaud those folks who are not going to connect on a lot of political things together,” Whoopi Goldberg said as she ended the segment. “But on this we can connect.”

This comes as Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a sexually suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein purportedly signed by Trump.

It was included as part of a 50th birthday album compiled in 2003 for Epstein.

The full House committee on Monday night released a copy of the entire album, which bore names of some other prominent figures such as former President Bill Clinton and attorney Alan Dershowitz in a “friends” section, and included other letters with sexually provocative language.

Trump has said he did not write the letter or create the drawing of a curvaceous woman that surrounds the letter, and he filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for earlier reporting on his link to the letter.

“As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement posted on X. “President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posted various pictures on X of Trump’s signature over the years and wrote, “It’s not his signature.”

The release of the drawing comes as the president has for months faced increasing pressure to force more disclosure in the case of Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein was accused of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them, while Maxwell was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by him.

It also once again puts a spotlight on Trump’s former friendship with Epstein, which the president has said ended two decades ago after a falling-out. Trump said recently that he cut ties with Epstein because he “stole” young women — including Virginia Giuffre, who was among Epstein’s most well-known sex trafficking accusers — who worked for the spa at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The case against Epstein was brought more than a decade after he secretly cut a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida to dispose of nearly identical allegations. Trump had suggested during the presidential campaign that he’d seek to open the government’s files into Epstein, but much of what the government has released so far had already been out there.

Trump has denied writing the letter and creating the drawing, calling The Wall Street Journal report on it “false, malicious, and defamatory.”

“These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures,” Trump said.

The letter released by the committee looks exactly as described by The Wall Street Journal in its report.

The letter bearing Trump’s name and what appears to be his signature includes text framed by a hand-drawn outline of a curvaceous woman.

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter says.

The letter’s disclosure comes amid a bipartisan push in Congress for the release of the so-called Epstein files amid years of speculation and conspiracy theories. Calls for the release of the records came from Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, before he was sworn into the country’s No. 2 position.

The Justice Department in August began turning over records from the Epstein sex trafficking investigation to the House Oversight Committee.

The committee subpoenaed the Epstein estate for documents last month. In addition to the birthday book, lawmakers requested Epstein’s last will and testament, agreements he signed with prosecutors, his contact books, and his financial transactions and holdings.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

