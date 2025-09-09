DeKalb firefighter killed in the line of duty identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County firefighter who was killed in the line of duty on Monday has been identified.

On Tuesday morning, the DeKalb County Government identified him as Preston Fant.

County officials will hold a news conference on the deadly fire at 11 a.m.

Officials told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco he was injured at a warehouse fire on a movie production company’s property on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed the death, saying in a statement, “DeKalb County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of a beloved veteran of our department, who passed away after dedicating 21 years of service. He succumbed to injuries sustained in a commercial structure fire.”

When NewsChopper 2 flew overhead, the flames and smoke were gone. However, you could still see firefighters sitting together in a row and fire engines crowding the parking lot.

A Channel 2 Action News camera captured loved ones embracing one another outside the emergency department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

