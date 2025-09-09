Former Lithia Springs HS teacher pleads guilty to sexual relationship with student for 10 years

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A former Lithia Springs High School track coach and teacher took a guilty plea after entering a sexual relationship with a student.

Kerry Hood was arrested in December 2023 on three counts of having improper sexual contact with a student on the track team.

Channel 2 Action News reported when a judge denied him bond after reports came in that Hood had groomed students for years and there may have been other victims.

Officials at the time told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that Hood was accused of sexually exploiting students for more than 10 years.

Now, he’ll serve a 20 year sentence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Hood accepted a plea deal on Monday, with a 20 year sentence and 12 years to serve in jail before probation is an option.

According to the terms of the deal, once out of prison, Hood will have to register as a sex offender, cannot work as a teacher or in a position with supervision of children and cannot have relationships with those who have a child in their custody.

Additionally, his plea agreement bans him from having access to explicit materials including children and adults, separate or otherwise.

Hood was also blocked from having contact with the victim in the case, according to court records.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group