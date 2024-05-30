Coach charged with sexual assault had been offered head football coach job at another school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A star metro Atlanta high school track coach now accused of sexually assaulting a student was offered the job of head football coach at a DeKalb County high school before his arrest.

Kerry Hood was a teacher and track & field coach at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County. His women’s team were state champions earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office said they became aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against Hood on May 27.

The student said the incidents took place on school grounds and in other locations including other states.

Hood was arrested when he turned himself in on May 29. Lithia Springs High School officials said he was no longer employed with the school district and said they are working closely with law enforcement on the investigation.

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Hood had been offered the position of head football coach at Arabia Mountain High School.

“DCSD does not intend to proceed with the employment of Mr. Hood,” the district wrote in a statement. “The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) takes allegations of inappropriate or unlawful behavior very seriously and prioritizes students’ safety and well-being above all else.”

The victim was not identified.

