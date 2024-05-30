2 taken to hospital after car shot up in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police are investigating what led up to gunfire in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood that sent two people to the hospital.
Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with neighbors who live off Camrose Way.
Neighbors said they woke up to gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. When police and paramedics arrived, they saw two people taken away in an ambulance.
Right now, police are focusing the investigation on a car parked in one of the driveways. Gehlbach spotted several bullet holes on the driver’s side.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police for more information.
