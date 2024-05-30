Mother of sexual assault victim at metro Atlanta jail speaks out after officer is arrested

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Spalding County detention deputy has been arrested after officials said he sexually assaulted an inmate.

The arrest comes after a Spalding County jail inmate reported to staff that Detention Deputy Quentin M. Morgan 22, came into his room and assaulted him.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Wednesday where he spoke with the assault victim’s mother.

The emotions are still raw for Judy Freeman.

“I’m hurt, I’m mad, and I’m frustrated,” said Freeman after her son was allegedly sexually assaulted by a deputy sworn to protect and serve. “He’s humiliated, and he’s hurt. And when he hurts as a parent, you are going to hurt.”

According to court paperwork, Deputy Quentin Morgan first showed an inmate a personal, inappropriate, sexual video before coming back later to his cell and forcing him to have oral sex.

“I just started crying,” said Freeman.

Spalding County says after collecting video evidence and conducting interviews, Morgan confessed to everything.

“But when you are talking about an officer of the law. That makes me so mad. This is someone supposed to serve and protect you,” she said.

And the family questions if the 22-year-old should have been employed here in the first place.

Records show Morgan was initially hired to work at the Coweta County Jail last November but was fired this March for failing to meet performance standards.

But a month later, he was rehired here in Spalding County.

“I don’t understand. If he was fired from one county, how is he in another county working?” asked Freeman.

Spalding County did not answer why they hired Morgan but says they immediately started an investigation after hearing what happened.

“He broke the law; he will be held accountable and face the consequences,” said Darrell Dix in a statement.

“You start crying because, as a mother, there is nothing you can do,” said Freeman.

On Friday, Morgan was fired, arrested and booked into the Spalding County Jail. He’s being held without bond.

