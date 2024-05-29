22-year-old ex-detention officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate at metro Atlanta jail

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A Spalding County detention deputy has been arrested after officials said he sexually assaulted an inmate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The arrest comes after a Spalding County jail inmate reported to staff that Detention Deputy Quentin M. Morgan 22, came into his room and assaulted him.

Spalding County investigators began their investigation immediately. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators interviewed the inmate and reviewed camera footage from the date of the alleged incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

After gathering information, Morgan waived his Miranda rights, was interviewed, and eventually confessed to the crimes, Spalding County officials said.

On Friday, Morgan was fired, arrested and booked into the Spalding County Jail. He’s being held without bond.

“When speaking with the judge we requested that Morgan be denied bond. He broke the law; he will be held accountable and face consequences,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

He’s charged with violation of the oath of office, sexual assault and sodomy. Morgan had been with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office since April 2024.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Public Schools planning to increase teacher pay by 11%





©2024 Cox Media Group