Stetson Bennett opens up for first time about stepping away from Rams last year

LOS ANGELES — Former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett opened up for the first time about missing last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bennett did not play for the Rams during the 2023 NFL regular season. The Rams placed him on the non-football injury/illness list for what coach Sean McVay described as things “a little bit bigger and more important” than football.

Bennett returned to Los Angeles for organized team activities this spring. At Tuesday’s practice, he gave his first public comments about the decision to step away.

“I think we’re going to keep that in-house. I went back home and thank goodness that Les [Snead] and Coach McVay and everybody involved allowed me to do that,” Bennett told a group of reporters.

Bennett didn’t go into specifics, but when asked if his absence would fall under a mental health category, he responded, “Yeah, I’d say that.”

Bennett said he kept in regular contact with the Rams coaching staff and front office while he was home in Blackshear, Ga.

Bennett said he had “a lot of nerves the first day” that he returned to the Rams.

“It’s gone — I wouldn’t say seamlessly, but it has gotten better each day, just like you try to make it,” he said.

He added that it’s been great to get back to the sport he loves.

The Rams drafted Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

During the offseason, Los Angeles signed Jimmy Garoppolo to back up former Bulldog Matthew Stafford this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

