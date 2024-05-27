Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the season with second torn ACL

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL completely on Sunday.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. tonight underwent an MRI that revealed a complete tear of the ACL in his left knee. He is set to undergo surgery at a date yet to be determined and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2024

In the bottom of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Acuna went down from a non-contact injury after attempting to get back to second base.

This is the second torn ACL of Acuña’s career after tearing the ligament in his right knee during the 2021 season.

