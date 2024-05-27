Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the season with second torn ACL

By Tyler Carter, WSBTV.com

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves is introduced during Game One of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves were dealt a crushing blow on Sunday after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL completely on Sunday.

In the bottom of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Acuna went down from a non-contact injury after attempting to get back to second base.

This is the second torn ACL of Acuña’s career after tearing the ligament in his right knee during the 2021 season.

