‘An incredibly rare situation:’ Horse gives birth to twins at UGA veterinary hospital

ATHENS, Ga. — A Georgia family received a surprise on Monday when one of their horses delivered not one but two foals.

Melissa Jarvis says she and her daughter had no idea that their mare Tilly was pregnant with twins.

“Tilly had many veterinary checks throughout her pregnancy due to various concerns. Unfortunately, the twins were missed! This is an incredibly rare situation,” Jarvis said.

Just how rare is it? According to statistics from the nonprofit Extension Horses, only 9% of mares that are pregnant with twins will carry both foals to term.

Of that 9%, both foals live through the delivery in only 14.5% of cases.

Jarvis says Tilly’s twins have beaten the odds so far, but there’s a long road to go. They will need splints and supportive care in the coming days and weeks.

The University of Georgia Veterinary Teaching Hospital is handling their care.

“We are hoping, praying, and asking for the support of many to help get these little twin miracles the support they need with UGA. The twins look pretty darn good, but they need a little more support to ensure they continue to beat the odds,” Jarvis said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the veterinary bills. Jarvis says people can also call UGA’s veterinary hospital to make a direct donation at (706) 542-3221.

