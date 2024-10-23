Armed robbery suspect who raised gun at Lawrenceville police gets shot, killed

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an armed robbery suspect was shot and killed after he reached for a gun in front of Lawrenceville police officers.

Lawrenceville police told Channel 2 Action News that its officers were serving an arrest warrant at the Quality Inn in Chamblee at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect at the hotel, 59-year-old Terrell Hoggro, of Lawrenceville, was wanted on multiple armed robberies, according to the GBI. Most recently, Hoggro was accused of robbing a gas station clerk in Lawrenceville on Oct. 15.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GBI investigators began to conduct surveillance on Hoggro when he left the motel room, prompting officers to attempt to arrest him. At that point, Hoggro pulled a gun from his waist, which led officers to shoot him.

Hoggro was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI is continuing to investigate this incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group