GBI investigates officer-involved shooting at motel in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting outside of a motel in DeKalb County.

Lawrenceville police told Channel 2 Action News that its officers were serving an arrest warrant at the Quality Inn in Chamblee at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say at that point one of the officers’ gun went off.

No officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is expected to release more information about the incident on Wednesday.

