GBI investigates officer-involved shooting at motel in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting outside of a motel in DeKalb County.
Lawrenceville police told Channel 2 Action News that its officers were serving an arrest warrant at the Quality Inn in Chamblee at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators say at that point one of the officers’ gun went off.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
No officers were injured.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is expected to release more information about the incident on Wednesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2-year-old boy reported missing in Clarkston, hasn’t been seen in 11 days
- Georgia tax rebate: Gov. Kemp announces $1 billion in refunds for taxpayers in 2025
- Lemurs, alligators, snakes: Clayton deputies rescue exotic animals from being illegally sold
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group