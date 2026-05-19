Gym employee charged with secretly snapping picture of woman’s backside

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a woman caught a gym employee secretly snapping a picture of her body.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was outside the LA Fitness on Austell Road where police say the incident happened.

Investigators say the woman knew something was wrong when she heard the sound of the camera clicking on his phone.

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Damian Voltaire was an employee at the gym, but has since been fired.

Police say Voltaire asked the woman if she wanted an assessment on Sunday night. When she stepped up one the scale, police say Voltaire put his hand on her shoulder and then took a picture of her backside.

Investigators say the woman made him show her the picture and found it was of her backside.

“I think as a female that’s a little scary because typically you’re like to think you’re safe," neighbor Emily Sanchez said.

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“It just feels wrong because you’re violating someone’s own personal body,” Carlos Quintanar said.

Voltaire faces one felony charge and was released from the Cobb County Jail on Monday morning.

Newell tried getting his side of the story, but could not find an attorney listed for him.

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