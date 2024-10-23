DeKalb County

2-year-old boy reported missing in Clarkston, hasn’t been seen in 10 days

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Sage Carter (L) and Nathaniel Robinson (R) (Clarkston Police Department)

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston police are searching for a toddler they say could be traveling in an Uber with a man.

Sage Carter, 2, was last seen on Oct. 12 on Montreal Road.

Police say he may be with Nathaniel Robinson, 34, and could be traveling in an Uber.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants. He’s described as being 39 inches tall and approximately 30 pounds.

It’s unclear what Robinson’s relationship to Carter is.

Anyone who knows where he might be should contact Clarkston police at 404-557-8956.

