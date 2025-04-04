Worker at factory raided over human trafficking said he was forced to work 72 hours a week

ATLANTA — On Friday morning, federal agents plan to announce the results of the human trafficking investigation in Bartow County.

Nearly two weeks ago, federal, state and local investigators raided Wellmade Manufacturing and seven nearby homes, targeting a range of criminal activities such as human trafficking, drug smuggling, child exploitation and immigration violations.

They arrested the owner, Zhu “George” Chen, accusing him of bringing hundreds of people from countries like China and forcing them to work at his flooring factory in Cartersville for little pay.

They also arrested Jiayi Chen. They suspect he helped bus workers to and from work. the

Two of the men who worked at Wellmade told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco they moved from China to work there in January 2024.

They said the owner provided them a home about a mile from the factory. It’s nearly empty inside.

“Our work hours exceeded 72 hours a week,” said Can Gen Han.

He said Wellmade paid them for 40 hours a week.

Last Wednesday, investigators raided the factory and seven nearby homes. Since then, Han said he and his roommates cannot work and are losing the roof over their head.

They said a Homeland Security victim assistance specialist is connecting them to organizations that help with housing, work permits and returning to China if they want to do that.

Dave McCleary works for a non-profit that helps federal agents build those partnerships. It’s called the Rotarian Action Group Against Slavery.

“There are organizations that work on this. Obviously, they are somewhat overwhelmed with working with migrants at this time,” said McCleary.

Can Gen Han said he trusts the agencies will take care of them before they are forced to leave their house. For now, they are waiting to see what happens.

There is a 24-hour hotline if you believe someone is being trafficked in Georgia: 866-363-4842.

