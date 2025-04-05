Thousands turn out across Metro Atlanta to protest against presidential policies

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of people gathered in areas scattered around metro Atlanta on Saturday to voice their opinions and in some cases their anger at the policies of the current political administration in what was called the “Hands Off” rally.

In Atlanta, a crowd estimated in the several thousands gathered at Piedmont Park in Midtown before marching 4 miles to Liberty Plaza at the Georgia Capitol.

For many of the people in the miles-long crowd, the march was something they felt was personal.

“Trump and Musk are challenging the rule of law and violating the Constitution,” said Mark O’Malley. “And our freedoms and so much that we counted on as Americans are at risk. My social security is at risk from these people and it’s an emergency. They are violating court orders, it’s an emergency, I have to be here.”

Many were upset about the tariffs levied on goods and services.

The president said on Thursday that he was doing what he felt was best to make trading with other countries fair.

“Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years,” President Trump said. “But it is not going to happen anymore.”

The Atlanta rally was one of at least 10 that Channel 2 was made aware of in the metro area. More than 1,200 similar rallies were scheduled on Saturday around the U.S.

While peaceful, the rally in downtown Atlanta drew strong opinions from those in attendance. Many held signs and chanted as they made their way down Peachtree Street Saturday afternoon.

The rally, featuring several speakers at Liberty Plaza is set to feature several speakers.

(The Associated Press contributed information for this story)





