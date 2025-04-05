Near record warmth Saturday, severe weather risk on Sunday

The Spring weather rollercoaster continues this weekend with both near-record highs and severe weather ahead followed by cooler temperatures.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says Saturday you can expect a very warm day with near record highs in the upper 80-degree range with a good dose of humidity.

Beginning on Sunday, things begin to get a little dicey. Lopez says that storms will begin making their way into North Georgia after sunrise.

“Storms start in the northwest part of our state by late morning, coming into the metro area from 2 pm through the evening,” Lopez said. “Severe storms are possible especially from mid-afternoon through the evening. Winds could be strong enough to cause damage and isolated tornadoes are possible. Frequent lightning can be expected and rainfall could be in isolated areas up to 3.”

Because of the clouds and likely rain on Sunday, temperatures won’t get above 80 degrees. It will get much cooler on Monday, with some lingering rain early in the morning and the high temperature not expected to get past the low to mid-60′s.

