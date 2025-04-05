DeKalb County

Dekalb County Police officer hurt, several others injured in serious crash

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Multiple Injuries in morning crash
DeKalb County Police say multiple people, including one of their officers were hurt in a Saturday morning crash that shut down East Ponce DeLeon Avenue.

Investigators tell Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the crash happened some time around 8 a.m. near the intersection of East Ponce and Sagewood Circle, a little west of Stone Mountain.

Mims said that he could see at least three vehicles heavily damaged and that police were redirecting traffic while the investigate what happened.

Neighbors told Mims they heard a very loud crash and then sirens as first responders arrived on the scene.

