One dead in early morning shooting at NW Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a Northwest Atlanta apartment complex that left a 58-year-old man dead.

Atlanta police were called to the Gardens at Washington Park on Mayson Turner Road just before 2:30 a.m. where they found the man dead inside of an apartment.

Police told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the victim was in the apartment with another man and two women when the shooting happened.

“From what we know at this point there was an altercation inside the apartment, which led to gunfire. The shooter did stay on the scene. He is being interviewed at headquarters by homicide detectives,” said Atlanta Homicide Commander, Lt. Andrew Smith.

Police did not identify the shooter, only saying that he is being questioned about what happened and has not been charged with anything.

Homicide investigators were at the apartments throughout the early morning hours and will bring you updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

