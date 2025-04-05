Accounting firm resigns from Jonesboro, saying it’s lost confidence in city management

JONESBORO, Ga. — Jonesboro city leaders are bracing for another tense council meeting on Monday.

Last month, Mayor Donya Sartor resigned then changed her mind. Friday, the city’s accountant firm quit.

The city contracted Fulton and Kozak. The group of certified public accountants said in a letter to the mayor and city council, “Effective April 4, 2025, we are ceasing our services and resigning as your accountants.”

“These folks have been with us a long time. They don’t just come in. They’ve been with us for years,” said Councilmember Don Dixon.

Dixon said the city’s finance director quit Friday, too.

He said that’s the third Jonesboro has lost since 2023, and he said the city has lost three city managers in that time as well.

Fulton and Kozak’s resignation letter said it’s resigning because of the “inability to retain qualified personnel in the city manager and finance director positions.”

The letter goes on to tell city leaders, “Because of these events, we have lost confidence in the integrity of your management.”

The letter said the city owes Fulton and Kozak $6,234. It wraps up with a to do list that said the city needs to submit 2023 and 2024 financial statements and reports of local government finance to the state and hire another auditor.

“We can’t get any state grants until the audits are done,” Dixon said. “We can’t go out and get something for road repairs, a new building or, just, even pay people. We can’t do that.”

The accountant firm said it had no comment Friday night. So did Sartor.

Dixon said he expects it all to come up at Monday’s council meeting.

“If we can get everything cohesive, everybody working together, yes, we can get our grants. We can quit the infighting,” Dixon said.

