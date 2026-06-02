Man must pay back nearly $1 million in fake Georgia football tickets, real estate he sold

ATLANTA — An Alpharetta man accused of selling fake tickets to University of Georgia football games and concerts learned how long he will have to serve time in federal prison.

Court records show Matthew Neet, 43, was sentenced on May 28 to four years on a wire fraud charge. He will also have to serve three years of supervised release, according to the sentencing document.

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Neet’s alleged scheme spanned both real estate and sports fandom.

According to prosecutors, Neet defrauded at least two dozen victims by offering real estate investment opportunities and game tickets he never intended to deliver. The games were high profile Georgia football games against Alabama, Texas and Mississippi.

Prosecutors say Neet used the money his victims paid him for personal expenses.

Neet has also be ordered to pay back $948,104.91 in restitution for the tickets and real estate investments that weren’t real. A federal clerk will handle repaying the victims.

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