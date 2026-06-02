Child rescued after becoming trapped under deck in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A young child is safe and becoming trapped beneath a deck at her metro Atlanta home over the weekend.

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Sandy Springs firefighters say the incident happened May 30, when the child crawled underneath a deck and became pinned.

Fire crews responded quickly and began working to reach the girl. Officials said crews removed several deck boards to make contact with her and help keep her calm.

Using specialized equipment, firefighters lifted the deck to free the child.

Officers said the young girl was rescued without injuries.

No other details about the child’s age, identity or how she became pinned were released.

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