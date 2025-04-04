Warehouse worker dead after co-worker guns him down at Plantation Quail

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia warehouse worker is dead after a co-worker shot him to death at work.

Several law enforcement agencies were called out the Plantation Quail on Greensboro, Georgia, around noon on Friday for a reported shooting.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Dimas Sanchez Ruiz, 42, shot Rod-Riez Dameyian Tripp, 30, at the lower processing warehouse.

Tripp was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, investigators have not released a motive behind the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation into the shooting.

Plantation Quail is the largest supplier of fresh and frozen quail in America, according to its website.

